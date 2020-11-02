Herb, Philip
1948 - 2020
Philip Wesley Herb, age 72, of Canal Winchester, died October 27, 2020, at Grant Medical Center of a Glioblastoma brain tumor. Born May 15, 1948 to the late Carl and Helen (McCoy) Herb, Phil was a 1968 graduate of Thomas Worthington High School and went on to attend The Ohio State University earning a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science. While attending OSU, Phil was a member of the ROTC program. Phil worked many years as a computer programmer working for companies such as Borden and Management Computer Services. After retirement, he worked for Home Depot where he earned the nickname "Phil Red" for being able to sell more red carpet than any of his co-workers. Phil enjoyed taking the boys and his daughter to all their sporting and band events during their middle school and high school years. He was a member of David Lutheran Church and was a big OSU and Cincinnati Reds fan watching all the games each season. His hobbies included golfing, gardening and camping with friends and family. Phil is survived by his wife of 25 yrs., Paula (Walters) Herb; sons, Ian and Cary Herb; and daughter, Jocelyn Herb, all of Canal Winchester; along with several step-sisters, step-brother, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Jeffrey Herb, in-laws Paul Walters, Alida (Ciardelli) Walters, step-parents Henry (Phyllis) Bruce, sister-in-law Arlene (Walters) Petty, brother-in-law Thomas Walters and the beloved family dog, Cedric. The family would like to thank his physicians, Ohio Health and Grant Medical Center for taking such great care of Phil while he was ill and special friends Geoffrey Smith, Jeff Hix and Bruce Vanderhoff. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to David Lutheran Church, 300 Groveport Pike, Canal Winchester, OH 43110 or the American Brain Tumor Association, give.abta.org
