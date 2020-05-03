Philip Huffman
Huffman, Philip
1946 - 2020
Philip George Huffman, "Phil" was born September 28, 1946 in Beallsville, OH. He died April 30, 2020 from Parkinson's disease, attributable to Agent Orange exposure. Phil was from Georgesville, Ohio, graduated from Pleasant View High School, class of 1964. He joined the Air Force in December 1964 and was honorably discharged in 1968 as a Staff Sergeant. He worked for several communications companies such as Ohio Bell, AT&T, Ameritech, and a few smaller companies. Phil was preceded in death by his wife Sandi (Wiseman) and his parents Byron B. "Red" Huffman and Marjorie E. (Wilson) Huffman. He is survived by brother, Kevin Huffman; sisters, Diana Riebel, Melody (Art) Henkel, and Yolande Circosta; beloved nieces and nephews, Phil, Mindy, Mike, Michelle, Rob, Michael, Chris, Angela, Megan, and Adam; several great nieces and nephews; and Julie and Rob Ebright, who he helped raise. We would like to thank the VA for their assistance during Phil's illness and we would especially like to thank Brookdale Pinnacle Assisted Living facility, where he resided for the last few years, for their excellent care and friendship. He made many new friends there, residents as well as staff members. It became home to him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson's research or to a charity of your choice in his name. Due to our safe distancing and limited capacity rules, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Care entrusted to Newcomer, SW Chapel, Grove City, OH. www.NewcomerColumbus.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
