Home

POWERED BY

Services
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Vannicelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip J. Vannicelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip J. Vannicelli Obituary
Vannicelli, Philip J.
Philip J. Vannicelli, age 97, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor. Veteran of World War II and life member of the V.F.W. Preceded in death by his wife Roselyn "Penny", son Richard Morrissey and many brothers and sisters. Survived by son, Eugene (Judy) Morrissey; granddaughter, Tammy Marcum; grandson, Eugene Morrissey, III; great-granddaughter, Amelia Bindofer; brother, Tony Vannicelli; sister, Eda Champ. Friends may call Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. 5th Avenue, from 10a.m.-12p.m., concluding with his funeral at 12p.m. Burial to follow, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now