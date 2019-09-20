|
Vannicelli, Philip J.
Philip J. Vannicelli, age 97, passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor. Veteran of World War II and life member of the V.F.W. Preceded in death by his wife Roselyn "Penny", son Richard Morrissey and many brothers and sisters. Survived by son, Eugene (Judy) Morrissey; granddaughter, Tammy Marcum; grandson, Eugene Morrissey, III; great-granddaughter, Amelia Bindofer; brother, Tony Vannicelli; sister, Eda Champ. Friends may call Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 W. 5th Avenue, from 10a.m.-12p.m., concluding with his funeral at 12p.m. Burial to follow, Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019