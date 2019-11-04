|
|
Fritz, Philip Joe
1932 - 2019
Philip Joe Fritz, 87, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2019 at Kobacker Hospice House in Columbus, Ohio. Joe was born February 13, 1932 in Wooster, Ohio and graduated from Sandusky High School, Class of '51 where he played on the golf team. He earned a bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University and was a proud member of the OSU soccer team that beat Michigan twice! After serving in the U.S. Navy, Joe returned home to marry his college sweetheart, Joan (Miller) on September 14, 1957 and began a lifelong career with Owens-Corning Fiberglas. Joe was a member of Valleywood Golf Club in Swanton, Ohio and held the Sr. Champion title in 2013, 2014 and 2016. He was a former member of Providence Lutheran Church in Holland, Ohio. Recently Joe and Joan moved to Kensington Place in Columbus, Ohio to be near their family. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Joan B. Fritz; children, Judy (Brad) Kopp and Jim Fritz; grandchildren, Andrea (Josh) Cywinski with Cora and Hazel, Jeremy (Christie) Kopp with Sophia and Eloise; Katie (Andy) Athens with William, Adam, Zachary and Emma; Lucas Fritz and Brett Fritz; brothers, Lowell (Diane) Fritz and Ben (Nancy) Fritz; brother-in-law, Jim Hurst; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Philip Fritz and Mary (Major) Miller and his sister Sandy Hurst. Friends may call 11am-1pm Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church, 2314 E. Main St., Bexley, OH 43209, where the service will begin at 1pm. Pastor Tim Iseringhausen, officiating. An additional visitation will be held 5-7pm Friday, November 8 at Neville Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Hwy, Holland, OH 43528. Graveside service 11am Saturday, November 9, at Springfield Twp. Cemetery in Holland, Ohio with Deacon Judy Atkins presiding. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio Health Foundation, attn. Kobacker House, 180 E. Broad St., Columbus, OH 43215. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019