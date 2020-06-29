Philip Lebold

Lebold, Philip
1951 - 2020
Philip Jacob Lebold, age 68, entered into eternal life on June 10, 2020. Born October 6, 1951 in Dover, Ohio to the late Don Garber and Martha Louise (Helwick) Lebold. Phil graduated from Lancaster High School in 1970, and attended both Union College in Barbourville KY and The Ohio State University in Columbus, OH. He is survived by his husband and partner of 38 years, Robert Joseph (Joe) Riggs; and his brother, David John Lebold of Columbus, Ohio. Memorial services will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1479 Morse Road on July 11, 2020 at 11a.m. for church members and 1:30p.m. for family and friends. Masks must be worn. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ascension Lutheran Church music program. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to view the full obituary and leave an online condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.