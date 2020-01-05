|
|
Lombardi, Philip
1923 - 2020
Philip J. Lombardi, Lt. COL (Ret), US Army, 97 of Columbus, OH, surrounded by his loving family was called to heaven on Jan. 3. Born and raised in Boston, MA, he was proceeded in death by his parents: Nunzio LaCascia & Giacomo Lombardi, brothers: Gaspare, Peter, Joseph, Salvatore; son, Robert Joseph Lombardi (Melissa), sisters: Antonina (Nina) Belmont, Westwood, MA, Marianna McGurty, Charlestown, MA. Grandchildren: Robert Joseph Lombardi, and Armida Lombardi. Survived by: his loving wife, Jeanne Kuechler Lombardi, sisters: Josephine Masucci, Boston, MA and Nancy Lombardo, Charlestown, MA; Ruth Lombardo, MO; brother-in-law: Jack (Karen) Kuechler, Safety Harbor, FL, children: Sharyn Portaro Pachnek, FL; Martina Rosen (Phillip) Columbus, OH; Maria Mazon (Ric) Columbus; Marianna Hein (John) Columbus,OH; Gina Griffith, Columbus,OH; Mario Lombardi (Katie); John Lombardi (Jackie) Cincinnati, grandchildren: Maressa Valliant, Katarina Pachnek, Kenleigh (Brandon) Pachnek, Rianna Pachnek, Christopher (Erin) Mazon; Lauren (Josh) Ohl, Cara Hein, Sean Lombardi, Jessica Treese (Ryan), Tony Hein, Jacob Rosen (Jesse), Dominic Lombardi, Brandon Lombardi, Anthony Lombardi, Alyssa Mazon, Riley Griffith, Erin Lombardi, Margaret Rosen (Molly), Audrey Lombardi, Nina Lombardi, Rose Lombardi and 11 great-grandchildren.
He served in WWII and Korean conflict. Battle of the Bulge, Ardennes Campaign, Received his Bachelor's degree from The Citadel, SC in 1947. Retired from the military in August 1967 and transitioned to civilian life. Settled in North Columbus. Civilian careers at The Ohio State University in Student Financial Aid Accounting, Battelle Memorial Institute, and Clerking for The Supreme Court of Oho, Chief Justice, Thomas Moyer, until retirement.
Many thanks to Ohio Health Hospice Care team, friends, family and loved ones for support and love.
Friends may call Wednesday, Jan 8th, 4:30 PM-7:30 PM at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL 4661 Kenny Rd. Funeral Mass will be held 10 AM Thursday, Jan 9th, at St. Andrew Catholic Church 1899 McCoy Rd. Upper Arlington, OH. Internment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, Freedom Service Dogs of America, or Hope for the Warriors.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020