1/
Philip M. Perry
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Perry, Philip M.
1929 - 2020
Philip M. Perry, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at St. Ann's hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Marilyn J. (Leedy) Perry and is survived by three children, Regina (Jim) Wright, Brenda Muncie, and Kevin (Susi) Perry; five grandchildren, Lauren, Shane, Shawn, Kristen, and Sheridan; and five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Born December 9, 1929 to the late Bundy and Gertrude (Davis) Perry in McArthur, Ohio. He was a graduate of McArthur High School and served with the US Army in Korea. He retired from Lorenz Equipment and was a 50+ year member of the Operating Engineers. He is preceded in death by his brother Roger and sister's Essie Lash, Mary Lou Dearth, and Margaret Ann Sanders. In his retirement years he enjoyed working with antique tractors and participating in tractor pulls, muscle car restoration and drag racing. He loved his dogs, Boston Terriers. His loyal canine companions were always close by. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Due to the risk of Covid-19 there will be a private burial. Arrangements entrusted to MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Rd. Westerville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the national FFA Vinton County Education Foundation noting that it is to be given to the FFA program. Checks should be made payable to the Vinton County Education Foundation and sent to 307 West High Street, McArthur, Ohio 45651. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved