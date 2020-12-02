Perry, Philip M.
1929 - 2020
Philip M. Perry, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at St. Ann's hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Marilyn J. (Leedy) Perry and is survived by three children, Regina (Jim) Wright, Brenda Muncie, and Kevin (Susi) Perry; five grandchildren, Lauren, Shane, Shawn, Kristen, and Sheridan; and five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Born December 9, 1929 to the late Bundy and Gertrude (Davis) Perry in McArthur, Ohio. He was a graduate of McArthur High School and served with the US Army in Korea. He retired from Lorenz Equipment and was a 50+ year member of the Operating Engineers. He is preceded in death by his brother Roger and sister's Essie Lash, Mary Lou Dearth, and Margaret Ann Sanders. In his retirement years he enjoyed working with antique tractors and participating in tractor pulls, muscle car restoration and drag racing. He loved his dogs, Boston Terriers. His loyal canine companions were always close by. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Due to the risk of Covid-19 there will be a private burial. Arrangements entrusted to MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Rd. Westerville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the national FFA Vinton County Education Foundation noting that it is to be given to the FFA program. Checks should be made payable to the Vinton County Education Foundation and sent to 307 West High Street, McArthur, Ohio 45651. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com