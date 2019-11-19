|
|
Mormile, Philip
1940 - 2019
Philip G. Mormile, age 79, Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Ann's Hospital. Member Fraternal Order of Eagles #3261. Retired Teamsters Local Union #413. Avid golfer, diehard O.S.U. Buckeye fan and beloved by many. Survived by daughters, Angela (Daniel) Bruney, Christine (Terry) Stuller Jr.; son, Todd (Beth) Joseph; grandchildren, Natasha Wilson, Erika Joseph, Nathan Joseph, Grace Joseph, Joshua Joseph, Jessica Blair, Corey Stuller, Megan Bruney; great grandchildren, Aubrey Stuller and Zora Jackson. Preceded in death by parents Frank Mormile and Lucille Stewart. Friends may call Thursday, November 21, 2019 4-7 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019