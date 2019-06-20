Moseley, Philip

1927 - 2019

Philip Harold Moseley, born in Lima, Ohio on September 30, 1927; died peacefully in his sleep in the Health Center of Friendship Village Dublin after a brief battle with pneumonia on April 27, 2019. The eldest son of Harold M. and Margaret (Barrington) Moseley, Phil was preceded in death by his brother David A. Moseley in 2017. The two would also be brothers in the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity at The Ohio State University. After returning to his studies after a two year stint in the US Navy as a weatherman on a submarine tender in the Pacific, Phil graduated with a BS in business from Ohio State in 1951. The Moseleys were the consummate traditional couple that worked together to create a successful partnership. While Vickie worked as a stay at home mother, Phil would have a career that would begin in advertising at his father's grocery store eventually leading to Columbus, the Citizen Journal/Dispatch newspapers and State Savings. That led to penning agency print and radio ads as well as writing jingles for local restaurants and car dealers. In 1972, Phil joined the Wolfe Family's The Ohio Company as an investment broker staying the next twenty years. He was devoted to his clients, many would become life-long friends.

He was a family man guided by his faith. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren. Being a provider and a role model is what he believed a man should be to his family. A man of strong unwavering faith and high moral character were as essential as the air you breathe. A service to celebrate Philip H. Moseley's life will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 Trinity United Methodist Church, 1581 Cambridge Blvd. There will be public visitation at 10 am followed by a service at 11 a.m. Donations may be made to a Friendship Village of Dublin Foundation, the Trinity UMC Foundation, Nationwide Children's Hospital or to a . Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with final arrangements. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory of Philip or to sign his online guest book. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 23 to June 24, 2019