Pfeiffer, Philip
1926 - 2019
Philip Joseph Pfeiffer, 92, of Dublin, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17 with family by his side. As a World War II Naval Veteran, Phil was instilled with a deep sense of patriotism and honor that was prevalent throughout the rest of his life. He will be deeply missed. Born in Hammond, Indiana to Milton and Ethel Pfeiffer, and a graduate of the University of Cincinnati, Phil enjoyed an illustrious career with Graybar Electric Company. He loved being outdoors, golfing and cheering for the Cincinnati Reds, but his greatest passion was spending time with the love of his life, Mary, and their four children. Phil is preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary and devoted son Michael. He is survived by his daughters, Pamela Melvin, Priscilla Lord, and Jennifer Goehring; sons-in-law, Rick Melvin and Fred Lord; daughter-in-law, LeeAnn Pfeiffer; grandsons, Michael and David Melvin, Matt and Josh Pfeiffer; granddaughter, Ashley Van Goehring; and his seven great grandchildren. They fondly remember listening to his captivating stories and will ensure his memory lives on in their retelling. Phil will have an intimate gravesite ceremony at Dublin Cemetery on Wednesday, February 27 at 10am, arrangements by Rutherford Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Phil's name to the . To send an online condolence, please visit www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019