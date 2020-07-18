1/
Philip R. Holdren
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Holdren, Philip R.
1931 - 2020
Philip R. Holdren, age 89 of Grove City passed away Thursday, July 17, 2020 at the Convalarium at Indian Run. Philip was born in Columbus to the late Philip and Virginia Holdren and graduated from North High School. Following graduating, he served his country in the U.S. Army. Philip had a long career as a salesperson, most of it with Ara-Mark. Philip was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Grove City. He loved watching his Buckeyes and was a longtime supporter of Grove City High School sports as well as the marching band. He enjoyed golfing with his buddies and more recently having regular breakfasts with his group of friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Nancy; and sister Barb Sheets. He is survived by his children Kitty (Bruce) Temple, Penny (Ted) Cutlip, Robert (Jenny) Holdren, and Christine (David) Reynolds; he was "PaPa" to his grandchildren Josh, Chase, Amy, Brittany, Jerrod, Michael, Davey, and A.J.; and his 5 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service honoring Philip's life will be held at 12 PM Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church 4227 Broadway, Grove City. Rev. Robert Tolar officiating. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation prior to the service. Those attending are asked to wear masks. Interment to follow at Concord Cemetery. Thank you to Philip's neighbors and friends for all their love and support. His family would also like to thank the staff of the Convalarium of Indian Run for their care of Philip. Contributions may be made in Philip's memory to the James Cancer Hospital. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Philip. Arrangements with Schoedinger Grove City.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Grove City Chapel
3920 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
(614) 875-6333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved