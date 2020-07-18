Holdren, Philip R.
1931 - 2020
Philip R. Holdren, age 89 of Grove City passed away Thursday, July 17, 2020 at the Convalarium at Indian Run. Philip was born in Columbus to the late Philip and Virginia Holdren and graduated from North High School. Following graduating, he served his country in the U.S. Army. Philip had a long career as a salesperson, most of it with Ara-Mark. Philip was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Grove City. He loved watching his Buckeyes and was a longtime supporter of Grove City High School sports as well as the marching band. He enjoyed golfing with his buddies and more recently having regular breakfasts with his group of friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Nancy; and sister Barb Sheets. He is survived by his children Kitty (Bruce) Temple, Penny (Ted) Cutlip, Robert (Jenny) Holdren, and Christine (David) Reynolds; he was "PaPa" to his grandchildren Josh, Chase, Amy, Brittany, Jerrod, Michael, Davey, and A.J.; and his 5 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service honoring Philip's life will be held at 12 PM Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church 4227 Broadway, Grove City. Rev. Robert Tolar officiating. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation prior to the service. Those attending are asked to wear masks. Interment to follow at Concord Cemetery. Thank you to Philip's neighbors and friends for all their love and support. His family would also like to thank the staff of the Convalarium of Indian Run for their care of Philip. Contributions may be made in Philip's memory to the James Cancer Hospital. Visit www.schoedinger.com
to share a favorite memory of Philip. Arrangements with Schoedinger Grove City.