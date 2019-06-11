Schlosser, Philip

1942 - 2019

Philip A. Schlosser, age 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born April 14, 1942, in Plymouth, Indiana, to Samuel and Dorothy Cole Schlosser. Following his graduation from North High School in Columbus in 1960, he studied at The Ohio State University, earning a degree in Engineering Physics in 1965, a master's degree in Nuclear Engineering in 1967, and a Ph.D. in Nuclear Engineering in 1972. On July 30, 1966, he married Kathleen Simon in Maple Heights, Ohio. Phil became a professor of Mechanical Engineering at OSU in 1973, then left academia in 1983 to found Scriptel Corporation, developing digital pen technology that is used everywhere today. Phil returned to OSU, collaborating in the development of the unique First-Year Engineering Program for Honors and Scholars, which he taught until April of this year. His many interests included cooking, gardening, golf, reading, music, art, history, and science. Phil is survived by his loving family, including his wife of 52 years, Kathy. Also survived by children, Steven Schlosser (Rachel) of Pittsburgh, PA, and Jennifer Schlosser (Ben Miladin) of Lakewood, OH; grandchildren, Henry and Nora Schlosser, Miles Miladin and Theodore Schlosser; sister, Millicent Eckhart (Jay Vincent); and brother, Jacob Schlosser (Kathleen), both of Columbus, OH; and extended family. Memorial service will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where family will receive friends from 4-7 P.M. Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Phil's memory to The Ohio State University Foundation, 1480 West Lane Avenue, Columbus, OH 43221, for the Women in Engineering Scholarship Fund (#303368).