|
|
Trenholm, Philip
1941 - 2019
Philip Ronald Trenholm, 77, of Etna, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. He was born November 11, 1941 in Cambridge, Massachusetts to Vaughn and Arline Trenholm. Philip is a U.S. Marine Corp. veteran who proudly served from 1958-1962. After the military Philip worked as a railroad engineer, and retired after 37 years of hard work. Outside of work Philip was a member of the Pataskala Masonic Lodge #404, and was an excellent golfer. Philip is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Linda Trenholm; children, Jeffrey (Shelley) Trenholm, Sherri (Andrew) Harler, and Debra (Jed) Demlow; grandchildren, Beth (James), Lisa (Tim), Keith (Andrea), Kelly (Jason), Kyle, Kayleigh (Todd), Kristin (Adam), Tyler, Brooke, and Stacy; great-grandchildren, Dustin, Mikaela, Ian, Addison, Blake, Chase, Mayhem, June, and Everly; siblings, Marilyn Dudley, David Trenholm and Janet Spinney; and special family, Beth Stover and Mark Harler. He is preceded in death by his parents Vaughn and Arline, and sister Judy Sicilian. A memorial gathering will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 6-7pm at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062. A memorial service will begin immediately following the gathering at 7pm.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2019