Services
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
614-840-0900
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society
5464 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43214
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Union Cemetery
3349 Olentangy River Rd,
Columbus, OH
View Map
Phillip C. Hyde Obituary
Hyde, Phillip C.
Phillip C. Hyde, 72, of Pickerington, OH, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was born on October 22, 1947 in Murray, KY; son of Armous Gregory and Pauline Elizabeth Hyde and brother to Carl Gregory Hyde of Nashville, TN. He is survived by his cherished wife of 39 years, Patti J. Hyde; daughter, Lindsey L. Hyde Rose; and son, W. Gregory Hyde. Phil was a graduate of Belmont University in Nashville. He was employed with Nashville Metro Health Department and later the Ohio Department of Health for many years. After retirement, Phil worked part-time with Anderson's General Store and the Pickerington Local School District. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War Era and was a member of the American Legion, Post 283 of Pickerington. Family will receive friends Monday, July 1, 2019 from 2-4 pm at Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society, 5464 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214. In keeping with Phil's wishes, cremation will follow. A graveside service will take place at 1 pm on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Union Cemetery, 3349 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43202. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to leave a condolence for his family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 27, 2019
