Phillip C. Hyde, 72, of Pickerington, OH, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. He was born on October 22, 1947 in Murray, KY; son of Armous Gregory and Pauline Elizabeth Hyde and brother to Carl Gregory Hyde of Nashville, TN. He is survived by his cherished wife of 39 years, Patti J. Hyde; daughter, Lindsey L. Hyde Rose; and son, W. Gregory Hyde. Phil was a graduate of Belmont University in Nashville. He was employed with Nashville Metro Health Department and later the Ohio Department of Health for many years. After retirement, Phil worked part-time with Anderson's General Store and the Pickerington Local School District. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War Era and was a member of the American Legion, Post 283 of Pickerington. Family will receive friends Monday, July 1, 2019 from 2-4 pm at Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society, 5464 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214. In keeping with Phil's wishes, cremation will follow. A graveside service will take place at 1 pm on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Union Cemetery, 3349 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43202.