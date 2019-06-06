Home

Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
Phillip "Phil" Eakins, 74, of Galena, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Phil was an Army veteran and retired from the footwear industry. Preceded in death by his mother Janet I and brother Millard, Jr. Survived by his loving wife, Cherryl; daughters, Sherry (Rick) Whittridge and Chanda (Matthew) Williams; grandchildren, Rhett, Charis, Ana; sister Donna Swearingen; nephews, Mark and Steve Eakins, Tim and Todd Swearingen. His family has chosen not to have services at this time. Donations can be made in his memory to the Delaware Humane Society. Arrangements by HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 7, 2019
