Phillip Kiep


1938 - 2019
Phillip Kiep Obituary
Kiep, Phillip
1938 - 2019
Philip Kiep was born on October 1, 1938 in Michigan City, Indiana and died on July 17, 2019 in Dublin, Ohio at the age of 80 years old. He is survived by his wife Marilyn Kiep. The family will receive visitors at Saint Peter's Catholic Church, 6899 Smoky Row Road, Columbus, Ohio 43235 on Monday July 22, 2019 at 9:00am. There will be a Mass beginning at 10:00am which will be followed by a luncheon at the Church. For further information and to leave condolences for the family please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 20, 2019
