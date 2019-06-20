|
|
Kitsmiller, Phillip
1932 - 2019
Phillip G. Kitsmiller, age 86, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Owner of Kitsmiller Motors for 35 years and co-owner of Frontier Ranch. Member of Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church. Served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. Preceded in death by parents Floyd and Ruth Kitsmiller, brother Maurice Kitsmiller. Survived by wife of 63 years, Jo-Anne; daughters, Karen (Don) Masters and Sharon Kitsonas; grandchildren, Jamie (Josh) Rhodes, Lindsey (Kyle) Speakmon, Matthew Masters, Kellie (Doug) Hardin, Jennifer Kitsonas; great grandchildren, Evie, Cameron, Emerie, Carter, Adelie, Owen and one on the way and many close family friends. Visitation will be Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2-5 pm at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, 587 Main Street in Groveport, where the funeral service will be Monday at 1 pm. Pastor Maxine Smith Pierce officiating. Interment Lithopolis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to JDRF of Columbus or Hospice of Central Ohio. Share at www.orwoodyard.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 21 to June 22, 2019