Home

POWERED BY

Services
White's Funeral Home & Cremation
867 S James Road
Columbus, OH 43227
(614) 947-1123
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip S. Robertson Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phillip S. Robertson Jr. Obituary
Robertson, Jr., Phillip S.
Phillip S. Robertson, Jr., passed away May 11, 2019. Family will receive friends Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10am until time of service at 11am at The Worship Center of Central Ohio, 2600 Old Courtright Road, Cols, Oh 43232. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. ARRANGEMENTS BY WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now