Robertson, Jr., Phillip S.
Phillip S. Robertson, Jr., passed away May 11, 2019. Family will receive friends Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10am until time of service at 11am at The Worship Center of Central Ohio, 2600 Old Courtright Road, Cols, Oh 43232. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. ARRANGEMENTS BY WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 23, 2019