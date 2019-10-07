|
|
Sprunger, Phillip
Phillip L Sprunger, age 88, formerly of Mansfield, OH, passed away Thursday, 10/3/19 at Harris Methodist Hospital in Cleburne, TX. He was born on May 5, 1931 in Ashland, OH to Kathleen and Arlo Sprunger, Sr. Phil was a 1950 graduate of Murray HS, Murray, KY and retired after 36 years with First Energy, Mansfield OH Division. He and Donna enjoyed 27 years of retirement which included several years of RV travel, and visiting multiple parts of the country. Phil is survived by his wife, Donna; daughter, Jill (James) Thomas; son, Charles (Robin); grandchildren, Brandon, Jeremy and Rachel; brother, John; sister, Tina (Scott) Schlosser; and sister, Betsy (Buddy) Petty. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sarah Flanagan and brother Arlo, Jr. Phil was a great role model for his immediate and extended family and was loved by all. Memorial Services to be held at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019