Phillip Utter
1974 - 2020
Utter, Phillip
Phillip C. Utter, age 46, loving father, devoted son, and adoring brother passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020 at home in Worthington, Ohio. Phil was born on June 17, 1974 in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania to Donald and Miriam Utter. He married Sarah Murphy on September 29, 2007 at the Franklin Park Conservatory in Columbus, Ohio. Phil was a loving father to Ava (10) and Stella (8). He was also a compassionate friend. Phil was a gifted storyteller who could enliven a room with his unique sense of humor. His energy was infectious. Phil loved his family and his home. He especially loved being silly with his daughters, singing songs, inventing rhymes, and creating elaborate homes for their stuffed animals. Phil loved all creatures, especially dogs, and playing music with his friends. He was an active seeker for meaning throughout his life's journey. We will miss his adventurous, yet sometimes questionable cooking, and his nurturing spirit. Phil is survived by his wife, Sarah; his daughters, Ava and Stella; his brother, Hans (Utpola) Utter; his parents, Don and Miriam Utter; his aunt, Dorothy Thompson; and his nephew, Vivek Utter. A private service will be held on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at St John's Episcopal Church in Worthington, Ohio. To honor COVID-19 protocols, the service will be recorded and posted to YouTube. A live-stream option may also be available for friends, family, and others. Please check back to the Rutherford Funeral Homes website for updated information. RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Service
St John's Episcopal Church
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
