Whiteis, Phillip
Phillip Johnathen Whiteis, 51, of Houston, TX, formerly of Pickerington, OH, passed away at home with his loving wife and children by his side. Phil was a UA HS Golden Bear and an OSU Buckeye alumn with a BFA in Dance Performance and Lighting Design. He loved his most recent job as Implementation Manager at Jonas Fitness, and also being a BSA Asst Scout Master and an Orchestra Stage Manager for the Houston Youth Symphony. Phil was the best friend and beloved husband of Mary Whiteis; cherished father to Jason, Josephine and Joshua; treasured son to Margaret Handley and the late Ulysses Whiteis; dear brother to Elsa (Mark Enyart) Whiteis, Kathy (Mike) Norris, Steve (Donna Villareal) Grill and the late Debra Gayheart. Phil was a multifaceted, extraordinary man who always had a smile on his face, a positive attitude, and lifted the spirits of everyone who crossed his path. He was full of life and love and will truly be missed by all. Phil also enjoyed a good Hawaiian shirt on many a Friday. Donations can be made to Houston Youth Symphony, Boy Scouts of America or the Musella Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to AquaGreen Dispositions,708-606-0211.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019