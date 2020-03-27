|
|
Moore, Phillis
1933 - 2020
Phillis Carol Moore, age 86, of Groveport, passed March 27, 2020 at her home. She was born December 18, 1933 in Blaine, Kentucky to the late Hubert and Nora Thompson. Phillis retired from JC Penney and then later owned Thompson Tack. She loved being outdoors in her flower gardens and spending time with her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her brothers Phillip (Eunice) Thompson and Herb Thompson. Phillis is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Vincent; her daughter, Debbie (Fred) Green; sons, Gary (Melody) Moore and Doug (Jackie) Moore; grandchildren, Valerie, Lillian, Nick, Zack, Scott, Alyssa, and Rachel; 5 great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Abbie. Private services will be held at DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME with interment at Franklin Hills Memorial Gardens. Those who wish may donate to the , 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231 in Phillis' memory. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020