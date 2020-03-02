Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church
4475 Dublin Rd.
Hilliard, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philomena D'Souza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philomena M. D'Souza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philomena M. D'Souza Obituary
D'Souza, Philomena M.
Philomena Maria D'Souza, 85, originally of Mumbai, India and last residing in Dublin, Ohio, passed away on February 28, 2020 surrounded by her family and friends. Philomena was preceded in death by her husband Joseph, and survived by her daughter, Emily (Oscar) Braganza; sons, Errol (Lora), Edgar (Natalie) and Edwin (Sabrina); grandchildren, Roland, Ryan, Lauren, Brandon, Kevin; great-grandchildren, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews and other loved ones. Philomena worked as a teacher. She was a member of St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church in Hilliard, Ohio. Family will receive friends from 9-10am on SATURDAY, MARCH 7, 2020 at Tidd Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am at St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, 4475 Dublin Rd., Hilliard, OH 43026. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the D'Souza Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philomena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -