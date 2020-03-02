|
|
D'Souza, Philomena M.
Philomena Maria D'Souza, 85, originally of Mumbai, India and last residing in Dublin, Ohio, passed away on February 28, 2020 surrounded by her family and friends. Philomena was preceded in death by her husband Joseph, and survived by her daughter, Emily (Oscar) Braganza; sons, Errol (Lora), Edgar (Natalie) and Edwin (Sabrina); grandchildren, Roland, Ryan, Lauren, Brandon, Kevin; great-grandchildren, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews and other loved ones. Philomena worked as a teacher. She was a member of St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church in Hilliard, Ohio. Family will receive friends from 9-10am on SATURDAY, MARCH 7, 2020 at Tidd Funeral Home, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am at St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, 4475 Dublin Rd., Hilliard, OH 43026. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the D'Souza Family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020