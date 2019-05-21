Home

Phyllis A. Litterer


Phyllis A. Litterer Obituary
Litterer, Phyllis A.
1938 - 2019
Phyllis Ann Litterer, age 80, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019. She was born on November 21, 1938 in Fort Wayne, IN to the late Gus and Laura (Dammeier) Mittermaier. Phyllis is survived by her loving husband, James Litterer; daughters, Karen Litterer, Kristin Litterer (Tom) Albert; son, Karl (Kelli) Litterer; and grandson, Eric Litterer. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 6-8PM at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where her funeral service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:30AM with Pastor Aaron Schrimpf officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to James Cancer Hospital MMORE for Multiple Myeloma Research Fund, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210. Memorial messages may sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 22, 2019
