Wyckoff, Phyllis A.
1925 - 2020
Phyllis A. Wyckoff, age 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at The Woodlands. She was born in Thurston, Ohio on August 21, 1925 to the late Ivan and Evelyn (Sprague) Miller. Phyllis graduated from Liberty Union High School in 1943. After graduation, she furthered her education and earned a diploma from the Studio School of Fashion Arts in Cincinnati. Phyllis was a fashion illustrator for Lazarus for 7 years before she became a devoted wife, loving mother and the quintessential homemaker. Along with her husband, Robert, she traveled to many Shriner events as a member of the Ladies White Shrine, and they were deeply devoted charter members of Eastview United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert N. Wyckoff, only sister Florence Miller Alt, brother-in-law Glenn (Mary) Wyckoff, sister-in-law Nadine (Jerry) Hampson, niece Glee E. Wyckoff and nephew Jay Hampson. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Melinda Wyckoff and Mark Wyckoff; grandchildren, Caden Wyckoff, Kathryn Wyckoff Hotler and David Amiel Hotler; sister-in-law, Diane (Ken) Hutton; niece Mollie (Ray) Alt Grube; nephew, Dan (Betsy) Alt; great-niece, Sheila Colvin; great-nephews, Brian (Amy) Grube and Robert (Mandy) Alt; as well as the Wyckoff, Hutton, and Hampson families. Visitation will be held 10-11am on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232, where the funeral service will begin at 11am. Colonel (Ret.) Michael Hampson officiating. Masks are required and attendance levels will be monitored to 21 people in the room at a time in accordance with social distancing requirements. Interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eastview United Methodist Church, 1045 Ross Rd., Whitehall, OH 43227.