Phyllis Ann Hayes
1935 - 2020
Hayes, Phyllis Ann, age 85, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was born on August 27, 1935 in Louisa, Kentucky to the late Anthony and Ella Blackburn. She was the youngest of 15 children and loved her family dearly. Her most important role was as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Heritage Free Will Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Mack W. Hayes and 13 of her 14 siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Conchietta (Dan) Singer; her granddaughters, Ann (Artie) Singer-Clark, Andrea (Pete) Richison; and her great grandchildren, Clara, Mack and Ruby Richison and Ace and Abe Clark; her sister, Nevile Elkins; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private service was held due to current restrictions. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
