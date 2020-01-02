|
Talley, Phyllis Ann
1928 - 2019
Phyllis Ann (Patterson) Talley, of Dublin, OH, died December 30, 2019 at the age of 91. A Valentine baby, she was born in Zanesville, OH, on February 14, 1928, as the only child of the late Clarence Lee Patterson and Edith Clements Patterson. A graduate of M&M High School in McConnelsville, OH, Phyllis went off to Ohio University earning a BA in English. At OU Phyllis met future husband, Vincent Talley, and after marriage moved multiple times as wife of a General Electric engineer. During their time in Newtown Square, PA, Phyllis returned to school and completed a Masters in Library Science at Drexel University, with Beta Phi Mu honors. After a move to White Plains, NY, she worked as a librarian at Pace University - White Plains and put her talents to researching family genealogy. Phyllis and Vincent moved to Blacksburg, VA, for 20 years of retirement life and lived in Dublin, Ohio for what she referred to as her "second retirement" for the past 10 years. Phyllis was active in the Methodist, and later the Presbyterian Churches and was a PEO sister. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; and is survived by her husband of 68 years, Vincent; children, Dr. Lynne Talley and Dr. Jeff Severinghaus of Solana Beach, CA and Chuck Talley and Nancy (Snyder) Talley of Westerville, OH; grandchildren, Brad and Kathleen (O'Brien) Talley, Katy (Talley) and Jason McCarthy, Max Henkart, Sarah Severinghaus and Alex Severinghaus; and great-grandchildren, Declan McCarthy, Evelyn Talley, and Lilly Talley. Donations to the Morgan County (Ohio) Historical Society, 168 E Main St, McConnelsville, OH 43756 are encouraged. Memorial Service to be scheduled at a later date. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020