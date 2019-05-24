Nelson, Phyllis C

1922 - 2019

Phyllis C. Nelson, age 97, of Gahanna, Ohio, formerly of Clintonville, passed away on May 22, 2019. Born on March 25, 1922 in Chicago, IL to Ernest and Gertrude Solheim. 61 year member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Phyllis was known for her excellent baking. She really loved spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Phyllis enjoyed trips to the Casino. Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband Benjamin Nelson, her parents, brothers Johnny and Gordon Solheim, daughter-in-law Diane Nelson and son-in-law Ted Hopkins. She is survived by her children, Rick Nelson, Sandra (Dick) Wagy, Kathleen Hopkins, Sue (Wes) Wenger, Jim (Lori) Nelson, and Patti Nelson; grandchildren, Kris, Eric, Mindy, Suzanne, Michael, Stephanie, Jennifer, Bob, Melissa, Brian, Carrie, David, Matt, and Sara; step grandchildren, Renee and Chad; 25 great-grandchildren; 2 step great grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Marilyn Thompson and Nancy Schnurstein; and host of nieces and nephews. Special thanks for Phyllis's home health aides, June Chang and Trish Shaffer. Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Schoedinger Northeast Location, 1051 E. Johnstown Road, Gahanna, Ohio 43230. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1pm at the Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 35 E. Stanton, Columbus, Ohio 43214. Interment to follow, Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gethsemane Lutheran Church, www.gethsemane.org/giving, Parkinson's Foundation Ohio, www.parkinson.org/Ohio, or Mt. Carmel Hospice, www.mountcarmelhealth.com. To share online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2019