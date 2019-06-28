Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
614-837-7126
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Madison Christian Church
3565 Bixby Road
Groveport, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Corallini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Corallini


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Corallini Obituary
Corallini, Phyllis
1938 - 2019
Phyllis Ann Hale Corallini, age 80, of Pickerington, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Majestic Care of Whitehall. Born August 16, 1938 in Vansant, VA to the late Hollie James and Gracie M. (Thomas) Boyd. She was preceded in death by her husbands Beecher Hale and David Carruthers, son Bran Hale, brothers Arnold, Okie, Frankie, and Georgie Boyd and sister Garnie Guy. She is survived by her husband, William Corallini, Jr.; son, Beecher (Shawn) Hale; daughter, Janie Heaphey; grandchildren, Joshua Heaphey, Curtis (Lauren) Hale, Ian Hale; brothers, Lonnie Boyd, Fonnie (Beulah) Boyd, Clyde Boyd; sisters, Bobbie Ratliff, Betty Willis, Marlene (Sam) Adams; nieces and nephews. Friends may visit 5-8 pm Tuesday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Road N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington. Funeral service will be 10:30 am Wednesday at Madison Christian Church, 3565 Bixby Road, Groveport with Pastor Paul Barnes officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now