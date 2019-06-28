|
|
Corallini, Phyllis
1938 - 2019
Phyllis Ann Hale Corallini, age 80, of Pickerington, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Majestic Care of Whitehall. Born August 16, 1938 in Vansant, VA to the late Hollie James and Gracie M. (Thomas) Boyd. She was preceded in death by her husbands Beecher Hale and David Carruthers, son Bran Hale, brothers Arnold, Okie, Frankie, and Georgie Boyd and sister Garnie Guy. She is survived by her husband, William Corallini, Jr.; son, Beecher (Shawn) Hale; daughter, Janie Heaphey; grandchildren, Joshua Heaphey, Curtis (Lauren) Hale, Ian Hale; brothers, Lonnie Boyd, Fonnie (Beulah) Boyd, Clyde Boyd; sisters, Bobbie Ratliff, Betty Willis, Marlene (Sam) Adams; nieces and nephews. Friends may visit 5-8 pm Tuesday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 550 Hill Road N. (St. Rt. #256), Pickerington. Funeral service will be 10:30 am Wednesday at Madison Christian Church, 3565 Bixby Road, Groveport with Pastor Paul Barnes officiating. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 29, 2019