Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
View Map
1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Phyllis Cosstephens Obituary
Cosstephens, Phyllis
1938 - 2019
Phyllis Cosstephens, born 1938 in Wolf Point, Montana went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2019. Phyllis is survived by son, Stan; and grandson, Michael. Predeceased by husband Lt. Col. C. Marvin Cosstephens (USAF Ret.) and son Donald. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker and friend. She was also a lifelong church member, musician and singer. Her family will receive friends 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, February 21 at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where her funeral service will be held at 1:30pm on Friday, February 22, 2019. Complete obituary and messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
