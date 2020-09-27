Crough, Phyllis
1943 - 2020
Phyllis E. Foit Crough, 77, of New Albany, passed away on September 26, 2020, at her residence. She was in the care of her loving family at the time, which includes her husband of 54 years, John B. Crough III; son John B. Crough IV (Heather) and their son Johnnie B. and daughter Emily; daughter Rachel Marie Crough Hunter (Alain) and their sons' Brayan and Tiernan; and son Matthew Franklin Crough (The Favorite!!). Born April 3, 1943 in Buffalo, NY, she was preceded in death by her parents Franklin and Ruth (Fix) Foit. In addition to her husband and children she is survived by siblings Beverly Foit Albert Cox (Joe), and Franklin Frederick "Nick" Foit and his special friend Diane, and very special friends "Aunt" Laura and "Uncle" David Lewis. Phyllis graduated from Amherst Central HS, class of '61, was awarded her BSN from Niagara University in '65, and her MSN from The Ohio State University in 1990. Like many nurses of her generation, she blended the needs of her children and husband's transfers with a typical start/stop career path. She worked in med-surg at four hospitals in four states. While earning her MSN from Ohio State, she worked as a Public Health nurse and eventually became a school nurse for Columbus City Schools, a position she cherished. Beautiful Tiger's interests were multifaceted. For the past 15 years, she and her husband skied various Rocky Mt. resorts with the skilled and fun-loving members of Skiers' LTD. At the same time, she and her close circle of retired school nurses wined, dined, and even hit a golf ball when it did not interfere with the aforementioned wine and dine. She also was a member of The University Women's Club. She volunteered at the Buckeye Bargains and offered up her husband to park cars at home Buckeye football games, especially the cold snowy, wet November games. To be fair, she was a big help on dry September, October and very early November games. With a mixed blend of friends and family, wonderful wife and usually willing husband, over the past twenty years or so, traveled extensively through Europe, Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, New Zealand, Australia, the Maritime Provinces, and Eastern and Northern U.S. Tiger was so much more than a nickname. She was and will always be the joyful, spiritual center of our family. In lieu of flowers please offer a donation to St. John's Villa, 731 Crest Street, PO Box 457, Carrollton, OH 44615-0457. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 4-7PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, October 1, at 11AM at Church of the Resurrection, 6300 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany. Fr. Denis Kigozi, celebrant. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Lewis Center. To leave online condolences visit www.schoedinger.com
.