Goble, Phyllis D.
1936 - 2020
Phyllis D. Goble, age 83, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St Ann's Hospital. Born on November 30, 1936 to Harold and Lois Dickinson. 1955 graduate of Union High School, Warsaw, Ohio. Retired after 22 years with Allstate Insurance. Preceded in death by parents, husband Eldon in 1990, brother and sister-in-law Fred and Norma Dickinson, 2 great-nephews. Survived by daughters, Kristi (Timothy) Close, Sandra (Daniel) Stoops; granddaughter, Rachael Stoops; sister, Gayle (Michael) Pakrosnis; nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 East Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH, 43232, Monday January 13 from 4-7 p.m. A service will be held at Schoedinger East Chapel on Tuesday, January 14, at 11am. Burial to follow at Franklin Hills Memory Garden. Friends may make contributions to Mt Carmel Hospice and Palliative Care, 1411 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215. To share a memory or online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020