DeVictor, Phyllis
1941 - 2020
Phyllis Ann DeVictor was born on September 11, 1941 and left this world on March 26, 2020 for heaven to join her son, Bart Joseph "Joe" DeVictor (1967-2010) and mother, Nellie Elizabeth Amsbaugh. Born in Mount Vernon and raised in Columbus, Ohio Phyllis attend South High School and worked as a runway model at Lazarus. Phyllis then worked at Federal Glass until the factory closed. This gave her an opportunity to go to college where she studied accounting. She worked at St. Leo's Church doing their bookkeeping until they closed then worked in accounting and retired from Franklin County Child Support Enforcement Agency. Phyllis leaves behind her two daughters, Roxanne "Rocky" and husband Nelson "Skip" Mills of Mechanicsburg and Rhonda DeVictor of Venice, California, daughter-in-law Patricia "Tricia" DeVictor of Columbus. She also leaves behind her sunshine: grandson Nathan Alexander and wife Katie Kapusta DeVictor of Cincinnati, granddaughter Katelynne Nicole "Katie" DeVictor, grandson Alexander Joseph DeVictor and her precious dog, Sam all of Columbus. Phyllis leaves her only sibling brother, Paul Eugene "Gene" Amsbaugh, great friends Michael Wheeler, Terry Laurila, Debbie Frohnauer, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private family services are entrusted to the NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Celebration of life date to be determined but hoping for Friday, September 11, 2020. Over the years Phyllis volunteered countless hours for many different charitable organizations. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association would make her very happy.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2020