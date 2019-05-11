|
Fairchild, Phyllis Eileen
1937 - 2019
Phyllis Eileen Fairchild, age 81, of Mt Vernon, Ohio went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 10, 2019. Phyllis was born on June 6, 1937, in Knox County, to Ralph and Beatrice (Turner) Kirkpatrick. She graduated from Fredericktown High School in 1958, where she was the head cheerleader, and voted FFA Queen and Homecoming Queen. Phyllis married her neighbor and high school sweetheart, Alan Fairchild, shortly after graduation in 1958, and they have been by each other\'s side for 61 years. While Alan attended medical school at Ohio State University, Phyllis worked as an administrative assistant in the OSU Athletic Department. After Alan\'s graduation, they returned to Mt. Vernon, where she was employed at First Knox National Bank as the executive secretary for the chief trust officer. After her family was raised, Phyllis owned and operated a candle shop in Mt. Vernon for a few years, and volunteered for the Knox Community Hospital Auxiliary, as manager of the gift shop One to always be active, Phyllis participated in the \"Who Cares\" bowling league, the Mt. Vernon Country Club golf league, and served as a 4H advisor. She and Alan served for many years as \"Host Parents\" for the Ohio Junior Miss Pageant, where she also served as \"chairman\'s helper\". She was a member of Psi Iota Xi Sorority, The Mt. Vernon Country Club, and several card clubs. Phyllis also loved to travel, and she and Alan took many wonderful trips together. She was a faithful member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Mt. Vernon. Above all, she was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and took great pride in her family. Surviving are her husband, Dr. Alan K. Fairchild, her children, Brenda (William) Daubenmire, Lisa (Edward) Chacey, and Scott A. Fairchild. Grandchildren: Amy, Drew, Cara, and Jenna Daubenmire; Matthew, Megan and Molly Chacey; Justin and Jared Fairchild. Great grandchildren: Iris, Carmen and Cole \"Lil Joe\" Daubenmire. Her brothers, James (Peggy) Kirkpatrick and Robert (Bobbie Jean "BJ\" ) Kirkpatrick; her brother in law Richard (Jewell) Fairchild. Numerous nieces and nephews, and family friend, Brenda Clark. She was preceded in death by her parents. Friends may call 12 - 2 at the Flowers - Snyder Funeral Home, 619 East High Street, Mt. Vernon, Ohio, where a funeral service will follow immediately. The family will observe a private burial in Mt. Vernon Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Knox County, 17700 Coshocton Rd. Mt. Vernon, Ohio 43050. To send the family a condolence, or share a memory of Phyllis, visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com The Flowers-Snyder Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon is honored to serve the family of Phyllis E. Fairchild.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 12, 2019