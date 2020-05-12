Phyllis Forni
1934 - 2020
Forni, Phyllis
1934 - 2020
Phyllis Jean Forni, 85, of New Albany, passed away at her residence in the company of her family and OhioHealth Hospice. Born in Clarington, OH on December 24th, 1934, she was preceded in death by her parents Adam and Mildred (Lapp) Ollom. Additionally, she was preceded in death in 2014 by her husband of 61 Years, Vernon, whom she met at a high school basketball game in Clarington. They were married in 1953 in Powhatan Point, OH. Phyllis is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Linda and Chuck Stenger; brothers Ron (Phyllis) Ollom and Jim (Carol) Ollom; grand dogs Storm and Ashes; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends, and her caregivers Fe and Cynthia. Phyllis traveled all 50 states, and especially loved Hawaii and Alaska. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ Women's Guild in Powhatan Point, OH. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, cooking, and watching Ohio State football. SCHEODINGER NORTHEAST is honored to assist the family with cremation services and they will plan a memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.schoedinger.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
