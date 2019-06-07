|
|
Gillivan, Phyllis
1921 - 2019
Phyllis Ann Gillivan, age 98, passed away June 6, 2019 at Mayfair Village Retirement home. Preceded in death by her husband of 64 years John D. "Jack" Gillivan, son John G. Gillivan and her sister Judy Dellner. Parents were Goldie and Julius Nocker Jr. She attended Crestview School, North High School and Ohio University where she was a member of Chi Omega Society. She worked at the Gas Co., Columbus Bureau of Medical Economics and retired from OSU as a secretary in the engineering graphics dept. She is survived by her daughter, Danielle (Richard) Roth of California; grandchildren, Courtney (Troy) Johnson, Maelani Roth, Jon Gardner and John-Michael Gillivan; as well as nieces and nephews, Richard (Ronda) Gillivan, Susan Austin, James (Karen) Dellner, Joyce (Paul) Fiebig and Eric (Jane) Dellner. She adored her two great granddaughters, Taylor and Hayley Johnson. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 10 at 11:30 am at Walnut Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by Shaw-Davis.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 8 to June 9, 2019