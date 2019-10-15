The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Hall

Add a Memory
Phyllis Hall Obituary
Hall, Phyllis
1925 - 2019
Phyllis E. Hall, age 94, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was born on January 22, 1925 in Columbus, Ohio. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents James and Edna Hall and her sister Martha Ashmore. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Dave Ashmore. Phyllis graduated from North High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree from The Ohio State University. For 28 years, she was employed as a buyer for Lazarus. Phyllis volunteered at Riverside Hospital, Meals on Wheels, and Columbus Cancer Clinic. She was a member Trinity United Methodist Church. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Download Now