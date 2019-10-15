|
Hall, Phyllis
1925 - 2019
Phyllis E. Hall, age 94, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was born on January 22, 1925 in Columbus, Ohio. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents James and Edna Hall and her sister Martha Ashmore. She is survived by her brother-in-law, Dave Ashmore. Phyllis graduated from North High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree from The Ohio State University. For 28 years, she was employed as a buyer for Lazarus. Phyllis volunteered at Riverside Hospital, Meals on Wheels, and Columbus Cancer Clinic. She was a member Trinity United Methodist Church. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019