Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Hart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Hart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phyllis Hart Obituary
Hart, Phyllis
1943 - 2019
Phyllis J. Hart, 75, passed away April 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents Hill and Mable Thompson and four sisters. Phyllis is survived by husband of 54 years, Jerry Hart; son, Karl Hart (Karen Cole); daughter, Kelli (Monte) Nommay; grandsons, Brock, Logan, Reed, and Gage; nieces and nephews, especially Shirley, Connie, Sharon, and Paula who provided support and love to the family during her illness. Phyllis retired in 2007 after a long career with White Castle Systems and devoted her time to her husband, children, and grandsons. Visitation Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 6-8pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Funeral Service Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10am at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now