|
|
Hart, Phyllis
1943 - 2019
Phyllis J. Hart, 75, passed away April 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by parents Hill and Mable Thompson and four sisters. Phyllis is survived by husband of 54 years, Jerry Hart; son, Karl Hart (Karen Cole); daughter, Kelli (Monte) Nommay; grandsons, Brock, Logan, Reed, and Gage; nieces and nephews, especially Shirley, Connie, Sharon, and Paula who provided support and love to the family during her illness. Phyllis retired in 2007 after a long career with White Castle Systems and devoted her time to her husband, children, and grandsons. Visitation Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 6-8pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Funeral Service Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10am at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 6, 2019