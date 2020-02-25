|
|
Meidl, Phyllis J.
1936 - 2020
Phyllis J. Meidl (Kaufman), passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020. She was born on April 18, 1936. Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Nellie Kaufman, her beloved husband Gary Meidl, and her son Gary Jr. She is survived by her brother, Pete Kaufman (Carlie); her children, Paula (Rick), Mark (Stephanie), Michelle, and Mitch (Angi); her grandchildren, Chelsea, Nick, Nate, Courtney (Jairo), Taryn, Emily, Lily, and MJ; as well as many other cherished nieces, nephews, and special friends. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Friday, February 28, 2020, at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Avenue, Columbus, Ohio, 43232. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cancer Support Community Central Ohio, 1200 Old Henderson Road, Columbus, Ohio, 43220. See www.schoedinger.com to share online condolences and view full obituary details.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020