The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Meidl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis J. Meidl


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Phyllis J. Meidl Obituary
Meidl, Phyllis J.
1936 - 2020
Phyllis J. Meidl (Kaufman), passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020. She was born on April 18, 1936. Phyllis is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Nellie Kaufman, her beloved husband Gary Meidl, and her son Gary Jr. She is survived by her brother, Pete Kaufman (Carlie); her children, Paula (Rick), Mark (Stephanie), Michelle, and Mitch (Angi); her grandchildren, Chelsea, Nick, Nate, Courtney (Jairo), Taryn, Emily, Lily, and MJ; as well as many other cherished nieces, nephews, and special friends. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Friday, February 28, 2020, at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 East Livingston Avenue, Columbus, Ohio, 43232. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Cancer Support Community Central Ohio, 1200 Old Henderson Road, Columbus, Ohio, 43220. See www.schoedinger.com to share online condolences and view full obituary details.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
Download Now