Thompson, Phyllis J
1926 - 2020
Phyllis Jeanne Thompson, 93, passed away on June 28, 2020. She resided in Newark, Ohio and for the last five years she has lived in Columbus. She was born December 26, 1926 in Martins Ferry, Ohio. She retired from the State Farm Insurance regional office, and will be remembered for her warmth, consideration, humor, and willingness to help others. Due to the current situation, there will be no services. Any memorial donations can be made to American Humane (1-800-227-4645). For full obituary please see shaw-davis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.