Phyllis Jackson


Phyllis Jackson Obituary
Jackson, Phyllis
1949 - 2019
Phyllis Jackson, age 69. Sunrise April 22, 1949 and Sunset February 25, 2019. Visitation 10am and Funeral 11am Service Saturday, March 9, 2019 at First Church of God, 3480 Refugee Rd., 43232. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The JACKSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019
