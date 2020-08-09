Joyce, Phyllis
1941 - 2020
Phyllis Joyce, age 79, of Hebron, Ohio, passed away on August 8, 2020. Phyllis was born March 29, 1941, to the late Thomas and Sadie (English) Anderson in McVeigh, Kentucky. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Austin) Atwood; grandchildren, Audra Mullins, Lauren Joyce, Gabrielle Rullo; great-grandchildren, Maria, Kaiden and Alexis Eskelson; sister, Susan Joyce; brother-in-law, Michael (Vicky) Joyce; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward G. Joyce; and her daughter, Diane Joyce. A private family funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 11:00 AM at the Pfeifer Funeral Home, Reynoldsburg. Burial will follow in the Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com
.