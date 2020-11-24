Jenny, Phyllis L.
1929 - 2020
Phyllis Lee Jenny (nee Byrd), age 91, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was born on November 2, 1929 in Piqua, Ohio to the late Herbert and Leah Byrd; also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles E. Jenny. Phyllis is survived by her sister, Martha A. Byrd; brother, Jack W. (Sharon) Byrd; nephews, William C. (Robin) Andrews and Jeffrey W. Byrd; niece, Amanda L. Byrd; step-sisters-in-law, Beverly Wean and Marlen Stowe; step-nieces and nephews, Chis Wean, Jennifer Wean, Robin Norris; friends; and many godchildren. Phyllis graduated from Piqua Central High School, class of 1947 and attended Capital University. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Rome for 60+ years; where she sang in the choir, directed the Carol (children's choir), taught Sunday School, served on the church council, and was church secretary. Per her request a private service will be held and interment to follow at Alton Cemetery, Galloway, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul St. Paul Lutheran Church, 55 Pasadena Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43228 or a charity of your choice
.