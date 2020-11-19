1/1
Phyllis Lee
1936 - 2020
Lee, Phyllis
Phyllis J (May) Lee, 84, of Marengo, Ohio, passed away on November 17, 2020 surrounded by her immediate family. She was born May 10, 1936 in Stirrat, West Virginia to Lones May and Vadis (Easterling) May and was the oldest of 11 children, survived by 5 sisters and 1 brother. She was preceded in death by her husband Edwin S Lee of 59 years, and her son Allan Lee of Marengo, Ohio. Her children are Robert E Lee, Jacqueline (Lee) Weber of Marengo, and Barbara (Lee) Hursey of Delaware, Ohio. Phyllis had 12 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. Services to be held at Marengo Cemetery for immediate family only. To share a fond memory or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Homes in Sunbury is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder Funeral Homes, DeVore Chapel
637 Ohio 61
Sunbury, OH 43074
740-965-3936
