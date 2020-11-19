Lee, Phyllis
Phyllis J (May) Lee, 84, of Marengo, Ohio, passed away on November 17, 2020 surrounded by her immediate family. She was born May 10, 1936 in Stirrat, West Virginia to Lones May and Vadis (Easterling) May and was the oldest of 11 children, survived by 5 sisters and 1 brother. She was preceded in death by her husband Edwin S Lee of 59 years, and her son Allan Lee of Marengo, Ohio. Her children are Robert E Lee, Jacqueline (Lee) Weber of Marengo, and Barbara (Lee) Hursey of Delaware, Ohio. Phyllis had 12 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. Services to be held at Marengo Cemetery for immediate family only.
