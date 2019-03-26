Fain, Phyllis Loretta

1941 - 2019

Phyllis Loretta Fain, age 77, of Grove City, passed away peacefully Monday, March 25, 2019. Phyllis was born in Oreton, OH to the late Vivian Carr and Olive Josephine Fain. Phyllis moved to Columbus and began a career of dedicated service at Nationwide Insurance that would last 40 years. Phyllis was very active in all things Nationwide; she played softball and bowled on Nationwide teams as well as sung in the Nationwide Choir. Phyllis was also a member of O.E.S. Chapter #128. She was a Baptist by faith. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters Susan Giammarco, Monica "Punk" Murrray, and Cindy Gray and brothers Roger and Tex Fain. Phyllis is survived by her sister, Carol Fain; brother, Jack Fain; and sister, Pat Spears; as well as many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 6-8 PM Friday, March 29 at the Schoedinger Grove City Chapel, 3920 Broadway, Grove City. Graveside Service 11 AM Saturday, March 30 at Hamden Cemetery. Dear family friend Pastor Bonnie Loudner will officiate. Contributions may be made in Phyllis' memory to the . Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Phyllis. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary