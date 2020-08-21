Means, Phyllis
1932 - 2020
Phyllis Johnson Means, age 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Fountain View Village, Fountain Hills, AZ with her daughters by her side. Phyllis was born August 1, 1932 in Columbus, OH to the late Howard and Ester Johnson. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Russel G. Means, Jr. and her brother H. Clark Johnson of Naples, FL. She is survived by her three daughters, Emily (Mark) Jaynes of Fountain Hills, AZ, Carolyn (Steve) Krier of Columbus, OH and Julia (Jim) Harkin of Cincinnati, OH. She is also survived by her adored grandchildren, Kristen (Anthony) Giordano of Phoenix, AZ, John (Ariana) Jaynes of Mesa, AZ, Michael (Darcie) Krier, Molly Krier, Stephanie Harkin, Timmy Harkin and Danny Harkin, all of Columbus, OH; and nephew, Steve Johnson of Naples, FL. She is also survived by her 3 great grandchildren, Gianna Giordano, Tristan Pekau and Jenna Pekau. Phyllis was a member of Childhood League Assisting Board 5, Riverside Methodist Hospital Service Board, First Community Church where she was a member for 62 years, and a member of Scioto Country Club. Phyllis was a diehard Buckeye fan and a season ticket holder for 62 years. (She could hardly wait for each season to go to the games and watch TBDBITL before and after each game.) She drove with Buckeye flags in her car windows and especially enjoyed taking her daughters and grandchildren to the games. It was the highlight of her year. Her love of travel was immense. She traveled all over the world. When Dad passed away, she took Emily, Carolyn and Julia all over the Caribbean and Mexico. We all have had so many good times and the memories will last our lifetime. She and Dad also had a love for horses. Following the horses and traveling where they raced were their pride and joy. Together they wintered in Jupiter, Florida where they could go watch the horses train for the upcoming season. Mom became inflicted with Dementia/Alzheimer's Disease and her life changed rapidly over the past three years, especially once COVID happened. The isolation was debilitating, to say the least, and caused a downward spin that was devastating to her and to us. A memorial service celebrating Phyllis will be held at 1PM Saturday, October 3, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where family will receive friends immediately following service until 3PM. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Suncrest Hospice and Palliative Care, 4650 E. Cotton Center Blvd, Suite 250, Phoenix, AZ 85040. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
.