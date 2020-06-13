Phyllis Meige
1938 - 2020
Meige, Phyllis
1938 - 2020
Phyllis A. Meige, age 81, of Reynoldsburg, OH, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020. Phyllis was born September 22, 1938 to the late Arlo and Alice Searles in Sunbury, OH. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister & aunt. Preceded in death by her devoted husband of 51 years, Danny E. Meige. She is survived by her loving daughter, Stephanie Meige Gustavson; grandson, Taylor M. Gustavson, the light of her life; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Phyllis's memory to the charity of your choosing. Online condolences available at: www.pfeiferfuneral.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pfeifer Funeral Home - Reynoldsburg
7915 E. Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
(614) 755-9500
