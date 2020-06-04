Phyllis O. Wolf
Wolf, Phyllis O.
1928 - 2020
Phyllis O. Wolf, age 91, of Powell, OH, died June 2, 2020 at home in Powell. She was retired from Ohio Education Association. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Franklin A. Wolf. She is survived by her daughters, Marcia Mistry and Diane Hannibal (Wes); grandchildren, Stevan V. Mistry and Kristina Baker (Dustin); and great-granddaughter, Madison Baker. Phyllis was a graduate of West High School in Columbus, OH. She was a past President of the Clintonville Women's Club; a charter member of Worthington Christian Church, and former member of the Columbus Technical Council Scholarship Program. A small memorial service will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11AM at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, OH, 43085; with Chaplain Jeff Slider officiating. Entombment at Union Cemetery Mausoleum to follow. Charitable donations may be made in Phyllis' name to Ohio Health Hospice, 800 McConnell Dr., Columbus, OH, 43214. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
