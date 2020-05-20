Phyllis Osterloh
Phyllis Osterloh (Rings), passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on May 18, 2020. Born February 22, 1940 in Columbus, Ohio. Preceded in death by parents Harold and Ethel Rings, sister Virginia Reed and brother-in-law Tom Reed. Graduate of Hilliard High School in 1958. One of the owners and beauticians of Rings Beauty Salon and Florist. She was an avid bowler and harness racing enthusiast. Survived by daughters, Charyl (Pete) Spahr, Judy (Jim) Durban; grandchildren, Zachary (Kelly) Durban, Erin (Jake) Kossler, Wendy (Alex) Griffith; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Judy (Wayne) Drum; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of funeral, services there will be private graveside service at Sunset Cemetery at noon on May 27. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Loving Care Hospice, PO Box 445, London, OH. Arrangements completed at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME with Crematory, online condolences may be shared to https://www.jerryspearsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 20 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Sunset Cemetery
