Redman, Phyllis
1925 - 2020
Phyllis V. Redman (Townsend), 94, passed away peacefully at Westerville Senior Living on Friday, January 24, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Edmund C. Redman, son Richard Montgomery, parents Walter and Eva Townsend, siblings Lille, Walter, Arthur, Paul and Earl Townsend. Survived by her children, Edward Werner of Columbus, Jo Ann Werner Noll of Pickerington, Beckie (Frank) Knore of New Albany; grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was a dedicated volunteer with many organizations. The first woman to serve as a board member with The Ohio Forestry Assn, Twig #49 Nationwide Children's Hospital, Volunteered at the Memorial Tournament for over 32 yrs. and was named SNP Volunteer of the year – Memorial Tournament. Member of OES #301 Millersport Ohio. Volunteered with Meals on wheels and Parade of Home. She was a licensed cosmetologist owning several salons. Owned and operated Aunt Carries Restaurant for 20 yrs. A former member of the Scioto Country Club. The family would like to thank Lori Pensis and the dedicated staff at Westerville Senior Living – memory care unit for their loving attention, going above and beyond. Thanking friends, MaryAnn and Warren Harter for their friendship and support. Family will receive friends Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., Columbus, OH 43221. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to TWIG #49 Nationwide Children's Hospital in her name. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory of Phyllis.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020